TVK functionaries told to enrol members, bolster party from booth level

COIMBATORE: The TVK's district-level functionaries have been instructed to strengthen the party at the booth level within a month by increasing membership and identifying major local issues similar to the custodial death in Sathankulam that occurred in 2020.

The recent arrival of actor-politician Vijay in Coimbatore, which marked his first official political visit here, sparked political tension as he aimed to build the foundational structure of his party, focusing on booth-level committee meetings.

Accompanying Vijay were key party functionaries, including the election campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, deputy general secretary for the IT and social media unit CTR Nirmal Kumar, propaganda secretary A Rajmohan and several others. They participated in a two-day training session exclusively for booth agents and district-level functionaries.

A district-level functionary who attended the session said that they received instructions to establish party presence at every booth across the state within a month.