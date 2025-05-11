Union Minister Mandaviya concludes Puducherry visit

VILLUPURAM/PUDUCHERRY(MERGAD): Union Minister for Labour, Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh L Mandaviya, who has recently been appointed the BJP’s election in-charge for the 2026 Puducherry Assembly polls, concluded a two-day visit to the Union Territory with a review of ongoing development projects and meetings with top party leaders.
On Friday evening, Mandaviya visited Auroville to assess development initiatives underway in the international township. According to a statement issued by the Auroville Foundation, the minister was received at the Auroville Swagatham guest house and later toured key locations, including the Matrimandir, Sri Aurobindo International Institute of Educational Research (SAIIER), and the Crown Road.
Mandaviya interacted with members of the Auroville Town Development Council (ATDC), the Working Committee, and SAIIER representatives. “Various initiatives supported by the Auroville Foundation were outlined, along with achievements under the leadership of Secretary Jayati S Ravi,” the statement said, adding that the visit provided the minister with valuable insight into the township’s commitment to sustainable and holistic growth.
On Saturday, Mandaviya chaired a meeting of the BJP’s Puducherry state executive members at a private hotel. The gathering was attended by senior leaders including former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, political in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana, Home and Sports Minister A Namassivayam, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP S Selvaganapathy, Adi Dravida Welfare Minister Sai Jai Saravanan Kumar, and MLAs PML Kalyanasundaram, V Ramalingam, Venkatesan and Ashok Babu.
The meeting commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Mandaviya. Addressing party workers, he called for unity and discipline within the party ranks, emphasising the need to strengthen the BJP-AINRC alliance to retain power in 2026.
Mandaviya’s visit comes amid growing internal unrest within the local BJP unit, marked by a rift between ministers and nominated members on one side, and dissident MLAs and independents on the other. The rebels have been critical of government policies, including the liquor policy, and have levelled corruption allegations. In February, they staged a protest at the Assembly steps seeking major policy shifts.
The internal discord has delayed the appointment of a new state BJP president, leaving the party in disarray. Resolving these differences and gearing up for the Assembly polls will be Mandaviya’s key task.
Earlier in the day, Home and Sports Minister Namassivayam submitted a memorandum to Mandaviya, seeking improvements to the Union Territory’s sports infrastructure. The minister also paid courtesy calls on Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan at Raj Nivas and Chief Minister N Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly complex.