Union Minister Mandaviya concludes Puducherry visit

VILLUPURAM/PUDUCHERRY(MERGAD): Union Minister for Labour, Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh L Mandaviya, who has recently been appointed the BJP’s election in-charge for the 2026 Puducherry Assembly polls, concluded a two-day visit to the Union Territory with a review of ongoing development projects and meetings with top party leaders.

On Friday evening, Mandaviya visited Auroville to assess development initiatives underway in the international township. According to a statement issued by the Auroville Foundation, the minister was received at the Auroville Swagatham guest house and later toured key locations, including the Matrimandir, Sri Aurobindo International Institute of Educational Research (SAIIER), and the Crown Road.

Mandaviya interacted with members of the Auroville Town Development Council (ATDC), the Working Committee, and SAIIER representatives. “Various initiatives supported by the Auroville Foundation were outlined, along with achievements under the leadership of Secretary Jayati S Ravi,” the statement said, adding that the visit provided the minister with valuable insight into the township’s commitment to sustainable and holistic growth.

On Saturday, Mandaviya chaired a meeting of the BJP’s Puducherry state executive members at a private hotel. The gathering was attended by senior leaders including former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, political in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana, Home and Sports Minister A Namassivayam, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP S Selvaganapathy, Adi Dravida Welfare Minister Sai Jai Saravanan Kumar, and MLAs PML Kalyanasundaram, V Ramalingam, Venkatesan and Ashok Babu.