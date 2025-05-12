897 MoUs fetched Rs 10L crore investments in four years: Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: The state government on Sunday said that during the past four years, 897 memoranda of understanding (MoU) have fetched TN new investments worth Rs 10,27,547 crore, promising job opportunities to 32.33 lakh people. Also, the economic growth has gone up to 9.69%, which is the highest in the past decade.

An official release said export of goods manufactured in Tamil Nadu to foreign countries has doubled from $26.15 billion in 2020-21 to $52.07 billion during 2024-25. Also, TN has topped in the export of electronic goods surpassing UP, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The release also said the DMK government has paid special attention to creating job opportunities for Tamil Nadu’s youth, both in the public and private sectors. As a result, the number of workers that stood at 2.9 crore in 2020-21, rose to 3.87 crore by 2024-25, making TN the leading state in employment generation.

“Tamil Nadu’s higher education enrolment rate, which was 51.3% in 2023-24 compared to the national average of 26%, highlights a remarkable achievement for the state,” the release added.

The government also said in the area of global skill centres, Chennai, with a growth rate of 24.5% and 94,121 skill centres, has surpassed Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and other cities, placing Tamil Nadu in top position in India.