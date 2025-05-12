Boost for Madurai makeup artists as kids in divine avatar turn heads at Chithirai festival

MADURAI: As the Chithirai festival transforms Madurai into a sea of drums, flowers and chants, it’s not just the deities who shine - it’s the kids dressed as them. The streets around the Meenakshi temple become a runway of miniature gods and goddesses, with children posing in intricate costumes, striking makeup and jewellery. And what’s behind this growing trend? A booming business for local makeup artists.
Among the kids this year was 14-year-old Dharanishri from Thirupparankundram. Dressed in a dazzling Meenakshi costume, with intricate face paint and elaborate jewellery, she turned heads as festivalgoers stopped her for selfies. “She was mesmerised by the deity look last year and insisted we do it for her this time,” said her mother, A Subalakshmi. Ahead of the festival, Dharanishri kept reminding her parents of her wish.
“That’s when a colleague recommended a makeup artist in Maasi Street who had styled her sister last year. We had a hassle-free experience. The artist handled everything from costume and jewellery to makeup, at an affordable rate,” she said. The family plans to continue the tradition in the coming years. Like Subalakshmi, many families have been flocking to local makeup studios in Madurai city since the beginning of the festival to have their children styled as deities.
Speaking to TNIE, ER Nagarani (38), who has been in the field for 11 years, said, “In the last four years, the numbers have jumped. I got at least 20 bookings a day during the festival. We handle the full look - makeup, costume rentals, jewellery - and it takes about an hour per child.
Most of the sessions run from 3 pm to 7 pm, right before families head to the temple streets.” K Nivetha (30) added that demand for professional styling has grown significantly in the last four years, with many opting for makeup artists to ensure their children’s divine looks are picture-perfect. “Parents are so impressed with the look that they even arrange special photo sessions to capture the moment,” she said.
R Madhumalar (42), a makeup artist on Maasi Street, said contacts developed during the Chithirai festival have helped her grow her network far beyond Madurai. “Social media plays a big role as people share the looks online, which leads to more enquiries,” she said. “This festival has become a major platform to market and showcase our work,” she said adding that she had even hired a make up artist this year for the children’s makeover.