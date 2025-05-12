Ceasefire shouldn’t have been announced by Trump: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: The ceasefire between India and Pakistan should have been announced by the two nations themselves, and not by United States President Donald Trump, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said on Sunday.

Addressing reporters at the Tiruchy International Airport, he described the US intervention as “puzzling”. While welcoming the ceasefire, he said a permanent solution is needed. “Ceasefire is only a first step. India and Pakistan must engage in smooth, sustained dialogue and eliminate terrorism together. Terrorism threatens not just India but the whole world, and all democratic forces must unite against it,” he said.

Furthermore, Thirumavalavan condemned warmongering voices, stating people who advocate peace are often maligned. “People, including those living in Kashmir, want peace, but those living far away from the border states are expressing opinions calling for the pursuit of war. It benefits no one,” he said.

Slamming Annamalai over his alleged comment that Pakistan should be wiped out from the world map, the VCK chief said the saffron party is pursuing a Hindutva agenda of “Akhand Bharat”, aiming to absorb Pakistan and Afghanistan into India. “This is a dangerous fantasy. Nations cannot be destroyed so easily. Terrorism exists even without nations,” he remarked.