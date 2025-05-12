Ex-judge’s PA assault case: Four CSI priests booked in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: In pursuance to a case related to an alleged attack on the personal assistant of retired high court judge P Jothimani, an FIR was registered against four CSI church priests at Thoothukudi North police station on Saturday night. The four priests, attached to various pastorates, have been placed under suspension.

Acting on the complaint given by V Karunakaran, personal assistant of the judge, the police registered FIR against A Davidraj of Subramaniapuram pastorate, E Livingston of Polpettai, S Harris of Boultenpuram and J Robin Jeyaprakash of Millerpuram and others under section 126(2), 296(b), 115(2), 351(2) of the BNS.

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had appointed retired justice Jothimani as administrator of the Thoothukudi-Nazareth CSI diocese in January, following the end the tenure of the office-bearers.

On May 8, a group of priests and former office-bearers of the diocese waylaid the vehicle of the administrator and the bishop in-charge Dr AR Chellaiah while arguing about recently issued notices to the outgoing office-bearers. In the melee, a few priests allegedly assaulted Karunakaran. The administrator has placed the priests under suspension pending inquiry.