Off the cuff: Former minister Sellur Raju's controversial remark on soldiers sparks debate

Conspiracy theory
Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju, famed for his attempts to float thermocol sheets on the water in Vaigai dam to prevent evaporation, has made the headlines again, this time for suggesting that soldiers didn’t fight wars, only the devices they used did. The internet did not take kindly to this theory. After the virtual boots came marching, Raju logged on to X to dial back, reminding everyone that his family includes ex-servicemen. A noble pivot, but maybe next time, less tech talk, more tact?
– Saravanan MP
Crash, cover-up and confusion
Early on May 7, an SUV zooming down the Munnar - Udumalaipet road in Tiruppur district smashed into a tamarind tree. Motorists and bystanders rushed to help the two men inside, who were severely hurt. They got them to a private hospital in Udumalaipet pretty quickly. It turns out that both guys were forest officials—one stationed in Udumalaipet and the other from Coimbatore. People are buzzing that they were likely speeding and drunk, raising eyebrows about whether the Coimbatore officer even had permission to be out that night. Plus, the police seem to be dragging their feet in filing a case. Oddly enough, even senior officials in the forest department are in the dark about this whole mess.
- P Srinivasan
Coordinated Chemistry
When 160 of 460 Class 12 students at a single exam centre in Gingee reportedly scored centums in Chemistry, schools, whose students wrote exam there, went full into poster-mode. But some teachers weren’t clapping, so much as calculating. With old whispers of mass copying bubbling back, many believe the real formula behind the success wasn’t chemistry, but “coordination”. Either way, someone deserves full marks for consistency.
– Subashini Vijayakumar
Unveiling of a legend
In Tiruchy, the Sivaji Ganesan statue spent over a decade wrapped like a vintage wedding gift—admired, but unopened. Just as CM Stalin’s visit loomed, DMK functionaries thought: why not finally open the box? They unwrapped it, shifted it, and placed it on Williams Road only to realise it now sat on poromboke land. With hours ticking, panic spread faster than campaign flyers. A private plot was secured, an emergency council meeting called for, and voila, the statue installed just in time for the official unveiling on May 8.
– Jose K Joseph
Compiled by Adarsh TR, Dinesh Jefferson E