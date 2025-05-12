Off the cuff: Former minister Sellur Raju's controversial remark on soldiers sparks debate

Conspiracy theory

Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju, famed for his attempts to float thermocol sheets on the water in Vaigai dam to prevent evaporation, has made the headlines again, this time for suggesting that soldiers didn’t fight wars, only the devices they used did. The internet did not take kindly to this theory. After the virtual boots came marching, Raju logged on to X to dial back, reminding everyone that his family includes ex-servicemen. A noble pivot, but maybe next time, less tech talk, more tact?

– Saravanan MP

Crash, cover-up and confusion

Early on May 7, an SUV zooming down the Munnar - Udumalaipet road in Tiruppur district smashed into a tamarind tree. Motorists and bystanders rushed to help the two men inside, who were severely hurt. They got them to a private hospital in Udumalaipet pretty quickly. It turns out that both guys were forest officials—one stationed in Udumalaipet and the other from Coimbatore. People are buzzing that they were likely speeding and drunk, raising eyebrows about whether the Coimbatore officer even had permission to be out that night. Plus, the police seem to be dragging their feet in filing a case. Oddly enough, even senior officials in the forest department are in the dark about this whole mess.

- P Srinivasan