Rooftop solar users levied network charges violating Madras HC order

COIMBATORE: Violating a recent Madras High Court order, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has levied network charges on industrial units with rooftop solar systems, show electricity bills issued this month.



The power utility, however, cited a later stay order issued by the HC against an individual mill owner for continuing the practice opposed by industrial bodies.



Industrialists claimed that it was against the Madras High Court order on March 23, 2025 in response to petitions by several industrial organisations.



The order barred the TNPDCL from collecting network charges from power consumers with rooftop solar units.



TNPDCL officials, however, claimed have received an instruction from the corporation to collect the charge from the users.



M Jayabal, the President of the Recycle Textile Federation, said, "After the HC's order in March, the corporation did not levy network charge on HT consumers in April. But, it was levied on LT consumers. We were demanding the corporation to exempt the tariff to all users.

Meanwhile, all users were charged with the network charge in the current month's bill. When we enquired with TNEB officials, they pointed out a stay order issued by the HC against an individual mill owner on April 28."