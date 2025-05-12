Tribal schools in Tamil Nadu see a turnaround in Class 12 results

CHENNAI: After lagging behind government schools in performance just three years ago, tribal welfare schools in the state have made a turnaround consistently recording pass percentage around 95% and also significantly improving the student outcomes with many of them scoring higher marks this year in Class 12. Officials from the tribal welfare department attributed the success to consistent monitoring and dedicated efforts by teachers and headmasters.

“We have been conducting six to seven academic reviews throughout the year to track student progress. Our teachers worked tirelessly, and we also organised several motivational sessions to boost student confidence,” said an official.

In 2022, tribal welfare schools had recorded a pass percentage of 86, falling short of the 89% recorded in government schools overall. However, with targeted interventions and increased focus on schools, these schools have not only closed the gap but also surpassed it. The schools have also seen drop in absenteeism. While 11.49% of the students were absent in 2022, it has come down to 5.38% in 2025.

In 2022, nearly 48% of students scored below 300 marks and 42% fell in the 300-400-mark range. Today, only 9.8% of students are below the 300-mark range. A majority of students (56.3%) have now scored in the 300-400 range, while the number of students securing 401-500 marks has jumped from 8.6% in 2022 to 31.8% this year.