Twins fetch same marks in Class 12 exam in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A pair of twin girls from the Government Higher Secondary School Muthugoundenur in Kinathukadavu block both secured 555 marks each in the Class 12 board examination. Akalya K and Akshaya K from Valukuparai near Kinathukadavu were born in August 30, 2007.



Akalya scored 555 marks out of 600, with subject scores of 98 in Tamil, 94 in English, 88 in Physics, 93 in Chemistry and Biology, and 89 in Mathematics. Akshaya, who also scored 555 marks fetched 93 in Tamil, 87 in English, 92 in Physics, 94 in Chemistry, 97 in Biology, and 92 in Mathematics. Their exam roll numbers were also sequential.



Akalya told TNIE that when they saw their exam result, they were confused and wondered if they had entered the exam roll numbers incorrectly.



"We checked again and realised that we had secured the same marks. We were surprised and happy - feelings that could not be described by words. Our school authorities and relatives were surprised as well," she said.



She added that they had appeared for the NEET examination and that they had secured second place in the school in the public examination.