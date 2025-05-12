Woman seeks licence cancellation of Tirunelveli doctor after MTP leads to uterus removal

TIRUNELVELI: A 24-year-old woman has petitioned the state government seeking cancellation of the licence of an obstetrician working in a private hospital, alleging that her negligence during a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) procedure in 2024 has resulted in loss of her uterus.

The district collector Dr R Sukumar suspended the hospital's MTP licence on March 18, after holding an inquiry, but the duration of the suspension has not been specified.

Collector Sukumar's order reads that the private doctor did not follow the MTP protocols.

"Tab. Misoprostol was kept at 4.30 pm and the patient was shifted to labour ward for Manual Vacuum Aspiration at 6.30 pm, without ascertaining the dilatation of the cervix by performing per vaginal examination. Forceful dilatation of the cervix and inadvertent aspiration might have caused the perforation and further complications. Repeated administration of Tab. Misoprostol was not documented. Patient was discharged on the same day, without further monitoring and treatment with Intravenous antibiotics," his order read. The collector rejected the private doctor's explanation, stating it was unacceptable.

In her petition to the Health Secretary, M Chitra Kumari of Prancheri village near Tirunelveli, stated, "When I was 10 weeks pregnant, a doctor at Gangaikondan Primary Health Centre recommended MTP, citing improper foetal growth. I approached Sumupriya Private Hospital in Thalaiyoothu for the procedure on September 10, 2024. The hospital claimed to have performed the MTP and discharged me on the night of September 11. However, I suffered severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and fever. On revisiting the hospital on September 14, the obstetrician, Dr Ramya Jayalakshmi, after a CT scan, informed me there was a 4.8 cm perforation in my intestine. She said I have to undergo surgery immediately and that it would cost Rs 1.5 lakh."