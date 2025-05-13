1,877 cancer cases detected in Tiruchy in last 4 years

TIRUCHY: A total of 1,877 people were diagnosed with cancer, including 811 with breast cancer, 650 cervical cancer, and 416 with oral cancers, through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam doorstep health scheme in Tiruchy in the last four years and referred to government hospitals for treatment .

Extending the programme, health minister M Subramaniam on Monday inaugurated state-wide Organised Cancer Screening (OCS) camps at Tiruvallur and 12 other districts. In Tiruchy, collector M Pradeep Kumar inaugurated the camp at a wellness centre in Woraiyur.

This is part of Tamil Nadu’s Rs 27-crore cancer control strategy, and the drive focuses on detecting oral, breast, and cervical cancer. Explaining details, officials said, of Tiruchy’s total population of 29,29,523, 22.20 lakh adults will be screened for oral cancer, while 7.67 lakh women will be tested for breast and cervical cancer.

The targets are based on population surveys. “Early detection saved lives in the past four years, but we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg. Now, we aim to cover the entire vulnerable population,” said Dr V Thilagendran, District Programme Officer for Non-Communicable Diseases.

Adults over 18 will be screened annually for oral cancer, while women above 30 will undergo tests every three years for breast and cervical cancer. Suspected cases will be referred to government hospitals, medical colleges, and private facilities under the Chief Minister’s health insurance scheme.

Screenings are available at 25 urban and 142 rural wellness centres, and 84 primary health centres,in Tiruchy. Under this scheme, women health volunteers (WHVs) will personally invite people for free checks at nearby centres. Screening camps are also planned at government offices and workplaces to ensure broad coverage.

Despite health workers delivering door-to-door invitations in pilot districts, many people did not attend the screenings, officials said. “Early detection is possible only if people come for screening. We urge every eligible person to make use of this opportunity it could save their life,” said Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health.

Industries Minister T R B Rajaa inaugurated the screening camp at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district. A total of 1,72,729 women aged 30 years and above are expected to be screened for cervical cancer, breast cancer and oral cancer. Moreover 4,71,200 men and women aged above 18 years will be screened for oral cancer. District Collector V Mohanachandran was present on the occasion.