At Miss Koovagam, trans persons seek policy tailor-made for them

VILLUPURAM: Amid the vibrant colours at the Miss Koovagam beauty pageant in the district on Monday, the members of the transgender community voiced a pressing demand for a welfare policy tailor-made for the specific needs of trans women, trans men, and intersex individuals, instead of grouping them under a broader LGBTQIA+ policy.

Transwoman poet and activist Olga Aaron, while addressing the gathering, emphasised the importance of recognising the unique challenges faced by transgender individuals. “While we share solidarity with the larger LGBTQIA+ community, the issues confronting transgender persons — ranging from healthcare to education to employment to social acceptance — require focused, tailored policy measures,” she said. Aaron urged the state government to acknowledge the distinction by formulating a standalone transgender welfare policy.

The call for policy distinction also contrasts with the recent observation made by the Madras High Court. In February 2025, Justice N Anand Venkatesh, while hearing petitions related to the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, had noted trans men and trans women fall under the LGBTQIA+ umbrella. He added, “I think there must be one policy when giving reservation and other benefits, we leave it to the government.”

The demand comes in the wake of discussions in the state Assembly over the introduction of a comprehensive LGBTQIA+ welfare policy. Members of the transgender community, however, argue such a blanket policy risks diluting the urgent and particular concerns they face on a daily basis. Despite the judicial perspective, the transgender community at Koovagam stood firm in their demand.

Trans woman Renuka (30) from Tirunelveli won the Miss Koovagam title at the beauty pageant while Anjana (25) from Kallakurichi and Aashmika (24) from Coimbatore secured the second and third positions respectively.