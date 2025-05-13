Bihar man murdered Salem couple for 10-sovereign gold: Police

SALEM: In a chilling crime that has shaken the residents of Jagir Ammapalayam, Salem city police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old tile worker for the brutal murder of an elderly couple during a planned robbery on Sunday afternoon.

The accused, Santoshkumar, a native of Bihar who has been living in Salem for over 15 years, was apprehended within 24 hours of the crime. Police have recovered the stolen gold ornaments and seized bloodstained clothes from his residence.

The victims, Baskaran (70) and his wife Vidya (65), were well-known in the neighbourhood for running a small grocery store from the front portion of their home on Jagir Ammapalayam Main Street. The couple lived in the rear portion of the house, while their younger son Vasudevan resided on the first floor. Their elder son has been living separately with his family.

On Sunday around 3.45 pm, Vasudevan found his mother lying dead with severe head injuries and his father critically injured. He rushed Baskaran to the Government Hospital, but the elderly man succumbed to his injuries on the way. Vasudevan also noticed that his parents’ gold chains — one weighing 3.25 sovereigns and the other 7 sovereigns — were missing.

A case was registered at the D3 Sooramangalam Police Station under Sections 103 and 309 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Five special teams were formed to investigate.

Police say Santoshkumar, who was under financial pressure, had observed Vidya wearing gold jewellery regularly. On the day of the incident, he entered the grocery shop with a hammer concealed in his clothing. After purchasing a cool drink, he followed the couple into their home, attacked them, and escaped with the gold.

Santoshkumar, who is married with three children, has been residing in the area and working in the construction sector. He will be produced before a magistrate.

Police said further investigation is ongoing to determine if he committed the crime alone and if he was involved in any other crimes in the past.