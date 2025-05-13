Ceasefire brings relief to travel sector as air services to north Indian states resume

CHENNAI: Tour operators and travellers are breathing a sigh of relief following the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan that not only eased tensions along the border but also paved the way for resumption of flight services, which were suspended at several airports in the country after Operation Sindoor.

The reopening of 32 airports – including Srinagar, Amritsar, Hindon (UP), and Chandigarh – comes after a five-day suspension triggered by a military standoff between the two neighbours.

The shutdown had disrupted holiday plans of thousands of tourists headed for the Himalayas during the peak summer season.

“Following the Pahalgam attack, there was uncertainty, and after the escalation of the conflict last week, bookings were hit,” said Rajeev Menon, co-founder of Chennai-based travel agency Craft-a-Break Holidays.

“Uncertainty gripped the industry after the abrupt closure of multiple airports, and the resulting insecurity saw many clients postpone or cancel their travel plans,” he added.

Menon and other tour operators told TNIE that the suspension came at the worst possible time, as May marks the beginning of the high season for travel to Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and other north Indian tourist spots.

“This is usually the busiest period of the year,” said one operator, who declined to be named.

“Flights and hotels had been booked months in advance. Now, we are dealing with a wave of refund requests and panicked customer calls,” he added.