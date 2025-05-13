Ceasefire brings relief to travel sector as air services to north Indian states resume

CHENNAI: Tour operators and travellers are breathing a sigh of relief following the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan that not only eased tensions along the border but also paved the way for resumption of flight services, which were suspended at several airports in the country after Operation Sindoor.
The reopening of 32 airports – including Srinagar, Amritsar, Hindon (UP), and Chandigarh – comes after a five-day suspension triggered by a military standoff between the two neighbours.
The shutdown had disrupted holiday plans of thousands of tourists headed for the Himalayas during the peak summer season.
“Following the Pahalgam attack, there was uncertainty, and after the escalation of the conflict last week, bookings were hit,” said Rajeev Menon, co-founder of Chennai-based travel agency Craft-a-Break Holidays.
“Uncertainty gripped the industry after the abrupt closure of multiple airports, and the resulting insecurity saw many clients postpone or cancel their travel plans,” he added.
Menon and other tour operators told TNIE that the suspension came at the worst possible time, as May marks the beginning of the high season for travel to Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and other north Indian tourist spots.
“This is usually the busiest period of the year,” said one operator, who declined to be named.
“Flights and hotels had been booked months in advance. Now, we are dealing with a wave of refund requests and panicked customer calls,” he added.
On Monday, domestic flights from Chennai to northern cities resumed. Low-cost carrier IndiGo reinstated services 6E 0971 and 6E 6005 to Chandigarh, while Air India Express reactivated flight IX1621 to Hindon. The services were suspended as part of a broader airspace closure initiated on May 7.
The disruption also reverberated across logistic networks, with cargo operations affected in multiple states. Industry analysts said the episode highlights the vulnerability of civil aviation infrastructure to geopolitical shocks.
Travel industry insiders hope there is revival of bookings, but some uncertainty lingers.
“Customers are cautious,” Menon added. “They ask pertinent questions, but we can’t always answer about safety, refunds, and whether it’s wise to travel at all.”
Despite that, optimism is returning. With the flight operations normalising, the industry is now looking to salvage what remains of the lucrative summer season.