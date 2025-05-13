CENTAC opens UG non-NEET admission portal for 2025–26 academic year in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The Directorate of Higher and Technical Colleges, through the Joint Admission Committee (CENTAC), has officially opened online applications for admission to various Undergraduate (UG) Non-NEET professional, arts, science, and fine arts courses for the academic year 2025–26.

Eligible candidates can apply for a wide range of programmes, including B Tech, B Arch, B Sc (Hons) in Agriculture and Horticulture, BVSc & A.H (Puducherry - Government Quota/Self-Supporting & Foreign Nationals only), B Sc (Nursing), BPT, BSc in Diploma Paramedical courses, and general degree programmes such as BA, BSc, B.Com, BBA, and BCA.

Admissions to these courses are available only in six government and government-aided society colleges. In addition, applications are also invited for Fine Arts (BA & BVA), B Voc AIAT, and BA RRU programmes.

The application portal went live on May 12, 2025, at 3:00 PM, and the last date to apply is May 31, 2025. Out of a total of 10,577 seats, 6,257 seats are available under UG Non-NEET technical programmes and 4,320 seats under UG Non-NEET arts and science streams.