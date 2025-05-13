CM Stalin on 5-day visit to Ooty, to open flower show on May 15

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin arrived in the Nilgiris district on Monday for a five-day official visit. His trip includes inaugurating the internationally acclaimed Ooty Flower Show and participating in several government programmes.

As part of the annual summer festival, jointly organised by the Horticulture Department and the district administration, a series of exhibitions have been taking place across the Nilgiris.

The festivities began on May 3 with a vegetable exhibition at Nehru Park in Kotagiri, followed by a fragrance exhibition in Gudalur and a rose show at Ooty Rose Garden, which concluded on Monday.

The 127th Flower Show at the Ooty Government Botanical Garden — the highlight of the summer festival — will be inaugurated by the CM on May 15. The show will run for 11 days, ending on May 25.

CM Stalin flew from Chennai to Coimbatore on Monday morning, where he received a rousing welcome from DMK party members with traditional music and beating of drums. From there, he travelled by road via Mettupalayam and Kotagiri to Ooty, receiving warm receptions at multiple points along the route from party cadres and the public.

He is currently staying at the Tamil Nadu Guest House in Ooty. During his stay, the chief minister is also expected to distribute land pattas to eligible beneficiaries and interact with tribal communities in the region. Security has been tightened across the district, with over 1,000 police personnel deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of events and the CM’s safety throughout his visit.