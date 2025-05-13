Curious crowds throng Panjappur bus terminus to explore facilities

TIRUCHY: The Dr Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) at Panjappur, which was inaugurated by Chief minister M K Stalin on May 9, is yet to commence operations. But the place is already teeming with people curious to experience the state-of-the-art infrastructure.

People from the city swarmed the IBT during the weekend making one wonder if it indeed is a transportation hub. With its airport-like design and features, the IBT has turned into a local attraction, particularly during evening hours when families arrive to explore the expansive premises.

Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru, accompanied by District Collector M Pradeep Kumar and Tiruchy Mayor Mu. Anbalagan, paid a surprise visit to the terminal on Sunday around 8 pm. They interacted with residents and took note of the response.

Many visitors expressed their appreciation for the infrastructure, and some even approached the minister for selfies. “The infrastructure is impressive. It’s almost like an airport. We didn’t expect this level of quality at a bus terminus,” said K. Suriya, a college student who visited the terminal with friends.

Spread over 40 acres, the IBT is equipped with modern amenities that set it apart from other bus terminals in the region. “This is going to be more than a transit point. With its vast space and facilities, it can serve as a relaxation hub for families. We hope popular restaurant chains will also open stalls here. The area has great potential to become a family hangout spot,” said P. Balakrishnan, a city resident who visited IBT with his family on Saturday.

Senior officials monitoring the site said the response has exceeded expectations. “We’re not restricting visitors from exploring the place. Around 1,000 people visited the terminal over the weekend, and we anticipate the numbers will increase in the coming days,” a senior official said. Bus services from the IBT are expected to begin on June 3, but the facility has already established itself as a landmark in Tiruchy.

With the public’s enthusiastic response and increasing footfall, sources said that corporation officials are considering additional developments around the terminal to enhance its appeal as a multifunctional public space.