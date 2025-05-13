Delay in NH road work irks villagers in Dindigul, officials set October 2025 deadline

DINDIGUL: Villagers of Palakunnathu panchayat are upset over delay in completion of NH 209 project connecting Dindigul-Oddanchatram. The work, which was started in January 21 in 2023, was expected to be completed by June 2024. The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 164.68 crore and the last date for receiving the tender is November 23.

Speaking to TNIE, Palakunnathu panchayat president J Selvi said that there was no work carried out after Pongal. "The four lane along with an over bridge passes through our village dividing into two parts.

There is huge traffic jam between Semmapadapatti to Moolachatram. The traffic congestion stretches to more than four kilometres during weekends. All vehicles, travelling from Madurai to Coimbatore, have to use this road only," Selvi said.

Oddanchatram CPM secretary K Balasubramaniam said, "For the past two years, motorists and villagers are upset about the completion of over bridge which is a part of NH 83 in Oddanchatram. Locals greeted the project's announcements as it connected Coimbatore to Dindigul without disturbing the urban areas of Oddanchatram. When the project was approved in 2018, a part of four-lane connecting Pollachi to Dindigul stretch, residents wondered when it would be completed."

The total length of the highway is 456 km and the Oddanchatram - Palani NH-209 section is 25 km long, of which 17.175 km will be developed. An official from NHAI told TNIE the project will achieve smooth and safe traffic flow and substantial economic gain in terms of reduced Vehicle Operating Cost (VOC) and reduced travel time.

"There weren't desperate attempt to drag the project. There were more than 12 large gaps between the entire stretch, which acted as passages. As a result, it caused technical delays in terms of coordination. But, we are determined to finish the project by June 2025 and it could open to public use by September or October," the official added.