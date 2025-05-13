Following Congress, CPM calls for all-party meet on India-Pakistan ceasefire

THANJAVUR: On the heels of the Congress’ demand for an all-party meeting to discuss the India-Pakistan ceasefire, the CPM also demanded such a meeting. Talking to reporters in Thanjavur on Monday, U Vasuki, a member of the Politburo of the CPM, said such a meeting is warranted in wake of new revelations about ‘Operation Sindoor’ and to clear doubts whether third party meditation was there to achieve the truce.

“While the Prime Minister of Pakistan is acknowledging the US role in the ceasefire, Indian side has been denying it,” the CPM leader said adding as per Simla agreement, all the disputes between the two countries need to be settled through bilateral talks without third party intervention.

Hence, an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament need to be convened by the union government to discuss these issues, she added. Vasuki said it has been a proven fact that Pakistan aids terrorists’ outfits by financing them. The union government needs to submit evidence about that country’s involvement to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international organisation tasked with global action to tackle money laundering, terrorist and proliferation financing.

“After the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, then Congress government submitted the evidence against Pakistan which led to putting the country in grey list resulting in many international agencies denying funds to Pakistan. This led to Pakistan control the terror activities emanating from their soil”, she added.

Vasuki said CPM would take up a 10-day campaign across the districts of Tamil Nadu on the union government’s trampling of the rights of the state governments, its refusal to release the funds to the state, its failure to control the prices of essential commodities and the rising level of unemployment.