Over 30 government medical colleges get NMC show-cause notice

CHENNAI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has sent show-cause notice to over 30 government medical colleges, including renowned ones like Stanley Medical College (SMC) and Omandurar Medical College, in the state for failing to meet the standard on different parameters.

The communications, asking them to submit written clarifications on the issues within a week’s time, were sent individually to the colleges over the past 10 days. Although, some colleges do receive such notices every year, sources at the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) said this is the first time such a large number of colleges has received notices.

The state has 36 government medical colleges with a total of 5,050 MBBS seats. Sources in the DME assured that the concerns raised were not of serious nature and therefore would not impact the number of seats. Some of the colleges have already replied to the NMC.

In the case of Stanley Medical College, the NMC said 16 out of 20 departments, including general medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, forensic medicine and toxicology, faced shortage of faculty, residents, and tutors as per the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS) data.

In Omandurar Medical College, the NMC reportedly cited the number of major operation theatres (OTs) for minor surgeries is inadequate, besides shortage of faculty.

In its reply Dr A Aravind, dean, Omandurar Medical College cited shortage in faculty is due to a Madras High Court stay on transfer counselling. The faculty and resident deficiency in various departments will be filled in the upcoming round of state transfer counselling, he said, clarifying that each surgical specialty has one OT for minor surgeries.