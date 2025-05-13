Puducherry to hold B Sc Nursing entrance exam on June 29 for government quota seats

PUDUCHERRY: The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Government of Puducherry, has announced that the common entrance examination for admission to B.Sc. Nursing courses under the government quota will be held on June 29.



According to the Director of Medical Services, the application process will be conducted online through the official CENTAC website. Registration will be open from May 15. Last date for submission is May 30.



The entrance exam, is being scheduled following notification no. 22-10/NEET/2018-19-INC dated January 13, 2025, issued by the Indian Nursing Council (INC), New Delhi. It is mandatory for all candidates seeking admission to government quota seats in both government and private nursing institutions in the union territory.



Candidates who have completed Class 12 and wish to pursue a B.Sc. Nursing degree under the government quota must appear for and qualify the exam. Admissions will be based on the marks obtained and will follow the existing reservation policy administered by CENTAC.



Additionally, admissions to self-supporting and NRI quota seats at the College of Nursing, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMC&RI), and the Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Research Institute (MTPG&RI) in both Puducherry and Karaikal will be based on NEET 2025 scores. Admission to management quota seats in private institutions will follow the procedures used in previous years.



Officials further clarified that a separate entrance exam will be conducted for administrative quota seats in private nursing colleges. The requirement of a common entrance exam for all candidates, including those from economically weaker sections (EWS), MBC, OBC, SC, and ST categories, is in line with the INC's current guidelines.



Authorities also expressed concern that, unlike Tamil Nadu where nursing admissions are based on Class 12 marks, Puducherry students must now undergo a mandatory entrance test. For more information, visit the official CENTAC website.