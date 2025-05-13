Roof collapse at Kalaignar Housing site injures three in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI: Three persons sustained injuries after a portion of the roof and terrace wall of a house being constructed under the Kalaignar Housing Scheme collapsed at Senjikuppam village near Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district on Sunday. The houses are being built on free land allotted to members of the Kazhaikuthadi community.



According to sources, 16 group houses have been under construction for over six months at the site. On Sunday, Prabhu (48), his son Rajesh (18), and relative Prasanth (18) were pouring water on the walls of the house allotted to Prabhu when a portion of the roof and terrace wall collapsed.



“All three fell down along with the debris and sustained injuries,” said a local source. The injured were taken to the Government Hospital in Ulundurpet for treatment.



Ulundurpet MLA AJ Manikannan visited the site and inspected the damaged house on Monday. He inquired with the beneficiaries about the incident.



The beneficiaries alleged that inadequate cement mixed with M-sand had weakened the structure. “The wall collapsed due to poor-quality materials used by the contractor,” a beneficiary said.



When the contractor denied the allegations, a heated argument ensued. The MLA condemned the officials and contractor, and said, “Proper materials should be used in all houses. Safety of the beneficiaries is important.”



He also assured the beneficiaries that appropriate action would be taken and pacified them.



The beneficiaries urged the district administration to conduct immediate inspections at the construction site and ensure quality standards in all houses being built under the scheme.