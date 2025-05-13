Six years on, Pollachi gang-rape case verdict on May 13

COIMBATORE: Six years since the harrowing Pollachi gang-rape scandal first came to light, the accused are set to hear their fate on May 13 in a special court here in Coimbatore.

The case, which sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu, involved the sexual assault of college students and other women in February 2019, and the clandestine circulation of obscene videos to intimidate the victims.

Initially probed by the Pollachi East Police, the investigation was swiftly handed over to the CB-CID March 12, 2019, and then later transferred to the CBI agency on April 25, 2019 following widespread public outrage.

In a swift operation, CBI officers arrested nine men, identified as K Thirunavukkarasu (34); N Rishwanth, alias Sabarirajan (32); M Sathish (33); T Vasantha Kumar (30); R Manivannan (32); Haron Paul (32); P Babu, alias Bike Babu, (33); K Arulanandham (39); and M Arunkumar. They are alleged to have masterminded the assaults and subsequent blackmail.

A charge sheet was filed in the Coimbatore Women’s Court on May 21, 2019, based on the complaint filed by a 19-year-old victim against the accused men on February 24, 2019. However, procedural delays necessitated intervention by the Madras High Court, which directed that the matter be transferred to the Integrated Court Complex in Coimbatore for a dedicated courtroom setup.

On February 14, 2023, Justice Nandhini Devi of the Women’s Court commenced witness testimony behind closed doors, while all accused parties appeared via video link in keeping with the judge’s orders.

Following the completion of prosecution and defence arguments, Justice Nandhini Devi announced that the verdict would be pronounced on May 13. With national attention riveted on the outcome, security has been dramatically scaled up around the Coimbatore court complex.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that all nine accused will be produced before the judge at 10 am on May 13, with the judgment expected by early afternoon.

In the midst of a state-wide reshuffle that relocated 77 judges, Justice Nandhini Devi was reassigned to the Karur Family Court. Yet, Chennai’s Registrar of the High Court has ordered her to remain on the Pollachi case until the verdict is delivered, ensuring continuity in this landmark trial.

Families of the survivors and activists have expressed cautious optimism that justice will finally be served.