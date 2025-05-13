Star-shaped terracotta ornaments unearthed at Vembakottai

The excavation, which began on 18 June 2024 with a state allocation of Rs 30 lakh, has so far yielded artefacts such as copper coins, amethyst beads, and crystal beads. The excavation is expected to continue until May. In the earlier two phases, 34 trenches were excavated, uncovering over 7,800 artefacts, including shell bangles, beads, and rings.

Additionally, a significant number of neolithic tools and raw materials used for tool-making were found, suggesting that the region may have been a hub for shell bangle production. Furthermore, 13 copper coins from various Nayak periods were discovered in the previous phases.

The excavations have revealed continuous human activity from prehistoric times to the medieval period. The Archaeology Department is documenting the findings and plans to exhibit the artefacts at a museum under construction in Virudhunagar at a cost of Rs 6.8 crore.