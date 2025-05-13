Three MGNREGS workers killed after tree branch falls on them

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Three women workers employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) lost their lives after a large branch of a century-old banyan tree collapsed on them while they were resting in Cheyyar on Monday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Venda (50), Annapoorani (60), and Pachaiyammal (60), both of whom had completed their day’s work along with about 20 others. The group had gathered under the shade of the banyan tree in Kalanipakkam village near Cheyyar when the incident occurred.

A heavy branch snapped and fell, killing two women on the spot. Seven others sustained injuries and were rushed to the Cheyyar GH. One of them succumbed to her injuries while being transferred to the Vellore Adukkamparai GH.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel responded swiftly, using a crane to retrieve the bodies from beneath the debris. The remains were sent for post-mortem to the Cheyyar Government Hospital. Officials from the Revenue and Police Departments, along with Cheyyar MLA O. Jyothi, visited the scene and initiated an inquiry. Cheyyar Sub Collector Pallavi Varma confirmed that compensation procedures for the families of deceased have been initiated.