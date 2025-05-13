Two devotees die during chithirai festival in Madurai

MADURAI: Two people died during the chihirai festival on Monday. The first incident took place at the HR&CE Mandagapadi inside Vaigai river, where a 65-year-old devotee suffered cardiac arrest. She died while being taken to hospital.
The deceased was identified as Boominathan of Tirunelveli district. The second incident occurred near Kalpalam where a 45 year old man, was found dead. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, police said.
Government officials and dignitaries were provided special passes to enter the HR&CE Mandagapadi within the Vaigai river. Boominathan (65) along with his family arrived at the VIP area within the river ahead of the procession. A few minutes later he fell unconscious.
Police on duty there alerted the 108 team who attempted to take him to a hospital. However, since there were issues in the designated exit, the ambulance found it hard to make a turn and rushed out through the alternate route. He was taken to GRH, but was declared brought dead.
HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu while addressing the media said proper security measures were taken at the venue. He assured solatium will be provided to the deceased’ s family.
One killed, two Injured as bike hits barricade in Madurai
A 37-year-old man died and two others sustained injuries after the bike they were travelling, hit a barricade in Madurai city. TIW police identified the deceased as M Malairasan (37) of Karuppayurani in Madurai. The injured individuals are Gowtham and Kannan.
The incident happened near Yadava College in New Natham Main Road. Malaiarasan along with his friends were on their way to attend the Chithirai festival, when the bike rode by him allegedly lost control and hit a speed breaker before dashing against a barricade.
Malaiarasan sustained multiple injuries including head injury. All three were rushed to a private hospital where the doctor declared Malairasan dead. Tallakulam police registered a case under 281, 125 (a), 106 (1) of BNS. The pillion riders, who sustained minor injuries were out of danger, police said.