Two devotees die during chithirai festival in Madurai

MADURAI: Two people died during the chihirai festival on Monday. The first incident took place at the HR&CE Mandagapadi inside Vaigai river, where a 65-year-old devotee suffered cardiac arrest. She died while being taken to hospital.

The deceased was identified as Boominathan of Tirunelveli district. The second incident occurred near Kalpalam where a 45 year old man, was found dead. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Government officials and dignitaries were provided special passes to enter the HR&CE Mandagapadi within the Vaigai river. Boominathan (65) along with his family arrived at the VIP area within the river ahead of the procession. A few minutes later he fell unconscious.

Police on duty there alerted the 108 team who attempted to take him to a hospital. However, since there were issues in the designated exit, the ambulance found it hard to make a turn and rushed out through the alternate route. He was taken to GRH, but was declared brought dead.

HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu while addressing the media said proper security measures were taken at the venue. He assured solatium will be provided to the deceased’ s family.