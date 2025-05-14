448 driving licences suspended in Tiruchy in four months for traffic violations

TIRUCHY: As part of its continuing effort to curb traffic violations, driving licence of more than 448 vehicle users have been suspended in Tiruchy district since January. Three RTOs - Tiruchy West, Tiruchy East, and Srirangam function within the city, while five unit offices function in rural areas, including Thiruverumbur, Manapparai, Lalgudi, Musiri, and Thuraiyur.

Based on recommendations made by Traffic Police, 448 licences have been suspended in the district in the first four months of 2025. In comparison, 634 licences were suspended in 2023, and 698 in 2024. Under the provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, a driving licence can be suspended for offences such as rash driving, signal jumping, speeding, overloading, using mobile phones while driving, and drunk driving.

Once a violation is detected and an e-challan is issued and the details are forwarded to the respective Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). Then, RTOs send a notification and show-cause notice to the motorist's registered mobile number and address listed on the licence. Motorists are given two weeks to respond and may submit evidence such as CCTV footage to prove they were not involved in the violation. If the response is satisfactory, no further action will be taken.