86 disabled beneficiaries to get first-of-its-kind dedicated homes in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The state’s first integrated housing project exclusively meant for people with disabilities will be inaugurated at Orattukuppai in Coimbatore in a month. The construction work of the project is in the final stage, say sources.
Coimbatore collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said the district administration has planned to introduce a livelihood project for the beneficiaries (differently-abled people) enabling them to earn income from their residences.
In 2023, the government allocated free land to 113 beneficiaries, of which 86 were selected for the housing project. The project, which aims to construct 86 one-BHK houses on 3.98 acres of land, began in 2024 and is now complete, thanks to financial support from GD Naidu Charities.
According to the Assistant Director of Town Panchayats, R Manoranjitham, the funding for each house amounts to Rs 6.60 lakh, which includes Rs 2.10 lakh from the ‘Housing for All’ scheme and Rs 4.40 lakh from GD Naidu Charities.
In total, 86 houses were constructed for Rs 5.59 crore, which includes Rs 1.8 crore from the government and Rs 3.68 crore from the charities. An additional Rs 1.31 crore has been spent for water connections, drainage, overhead tanks, roads, and street lights.
Of the 86 houses, 16 have been modified to include differently-abled-friendly toilet setups, particularly for beneficiaries affected by spinal cord injuries. The houses were constructed with extra care on the specific needs of each beneficiary, according to GD Naidu Charities.
Once the beneficiaries move into their new homes, the district administration plans to train them in entrepreneurship through the Magalir Thittam.
District Mahalir Thittam Project Director R Madhura said many beneficiaries and their family members possess tailoring skills. “Therefore, we plan to provide training to create products matching their skills,” he said.
There is a demand for tailoring skills in the garments industry. Once they become skilled, the cluster can start producing goods. If they are interested in working in the garments sector, we can arrange marketing opportunities in Erode for their earnings, he added.