86 disabled beneficiaries to get first-of-its-kind dedicated homes in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The state’s first integrated housing project exclusively meant for people with disabilities will be inaugurated at Orattukuppai in Coimbatore in a month. The construction work of the project is in the final stage, say sources.

Coimbatore collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said the district administration has planned to introduce a livelihood project for the beneficiaries (differently-abled people) enabling them to earn income from their residences.

In 2023, the government allocated free land to 113 beneficiaries, of which 86 were selected for the housing project. The project, which aims to construct 86 one-BHK houses on 3.98 acres of land, began in 2024 and is now complete, thanks to financial support from GD Naidu Charities.

According to the Assistant Director of Town Panchayats, R Manoranjitham, the funding for each house amounts to Rs 6.60 lakh, which includes Rs 2.10 lakh from the ‘Housing for All’ scheme and Rs 4.40 lakh from GD Naidu Charities.