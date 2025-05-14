90.39% pass in CBSE Class 12 exams in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The union territory recorded 90.39% pass in Class 12 CBSE senior school certificate examination 2025, according to the Directorate of School Education.

A total of 9,002 students appeared for the examination across the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, and 8,137 successfully cleared the exam as per the results announced on May 13, 2025.

Nine government schools -- seven in Puducherry region, one in Karaikal, and one in Yanam -- secured 100% results. The schools that achieved perfect pass results include Government Higher Secondary School, Irumbai Alankuppam; Government Higher Secondary School, Nonankuppam; Government Higher Secondary School, Thavalakuppam; Navalar Nedunchezhian Government Higher Secondary School, Lawspet; SVP Government Higher Secondary School, Sedarapet; Sinnatha Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Muthialpet; and Soucilabai Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Puducherry. From the Karaikal region, Murugathal Aachi Government Higher Secondary School recorded 100% pass, while STPP Government Junior College achieved the same in the Yanam region.

In addition to this, 23 government schools across the union territory secured a pass of 90% and above. These include 19 schools from the Puducherry region, one from Karaikal and one from Mahe.