Activists demand action as ramp encroachments choke Coimbatore roads

COIMBATORE: A rising number of residents across Coimbatore are extending ramps of their houses illegally onto the road, further narrowing congested streets and creating serious risks to motorists and pedestrians, claim social activists and residents. However, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is yet to take concrete steps to curb the encroachments or issue clear guidelines to prevent them.
These extended ramps, often built without regard for public space, are becoming a common sight in densely populated residential areas. Two-wheelers and cars are forced to swerve dangerously close to walls and parked vehicles, increasing the probability of accidents.
Social activists and residents have repeatedly raised concerns with the civic body. "Encroaching public roads for personal convenience is unfair and dangerous. The CCMC must take immediate steps to identify these violations, issue notices, and ensure that roads remain available for public use," said S Vivin Saravan, a social activist.
Meanwhile, some residents justify the encroachments by citing the increasing height of roads over time. With each round of re-tarring, fresh layers are added over old ones without milling the surface, said a house owner in Kavundampalayam.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Town Planning Officer (TPO) S Kumar said, "We advise owners of commercial establishments to leave sufficient setback space before building ramps. In case of residential properties, we are regularly removing extended ramp encroachments, which have even gone upto six feet into the road, and also issued warnings."
Earlier, the civic body had conducted a dedicated survey to identify ramp encroachments and conducted a special drive to remove them and issued warnings to building owners. However, this is not being followed now.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “Currently, we are not conducting any drive for ramp encroachments in the city. However, we are removing encroachments based on complaints we have been receiving. If we are provided with a list of major violators, we shall remove them right away. There are no plans to conduct a special drive now."
However, activists argue that sporadic enforcement is not enough. They are calling for a city-wide survey, consistent monitoring, and long-term urban planning measures to address both encroachments and road-level management.