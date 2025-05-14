Activists demand action as ramp encroachments choke Coimbatore roads

COIMBATORE: A rising number of residents across Coimbatore are extending ramps of their houses illegally onto the road, further narrowing congested streets and creating serious risks to motorists and pedestrians, claim social activists and residents. However, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is yet to take concrete steps to curb the encroachments or issue clear guidelines to prevent them.

These extended ramps, often built without regard for public space, are becoming a common sight in densely populated residential areas. Two-wheelers and cars are forced to swerve dangerously close to walls and parked vehicles, increasing the probability of accidents.

Social activists and residents have repeatedly raised concerns with the civic body. "Encroaching public roads for personal convenience is unfair and dangerous. The CCMC must take immediate steps to identify these violations, issue notices, and ensure that roads remain available for public use," said S Vivin Saravan, a social activist.

Meanwhile, some residents justify the encroachments by citing the increasing height of roads over time. With each round of re-tarring, fresh layers are added over old ones without milling the surface, said a house owner in Kavundampalayam.