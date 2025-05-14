Erode man arrested under Pocso for sexually harassing two minor girls

ERODE: The Perundurai All Women Police arrested and booked a 39-year-old auto workshop owner under the Pocso Act for sexually harassing two minor girls at Perundurai in Erode.

Police sources said, “The accused runs an auto workshop at Vengamedu in Perundurai. On Sunday evening, two minor girls, aged 6 and 7, from the same area, went to the grocery store crossing the accused’s workshop.”

“The accused, who was alone in the workshop, took the two girls into the workshop, promising them chocolates,” police sources added.

“However, he allegedly took the girls to a separate room inside the workshop and sexually harassed them,” sources said.

Sources further said that the minor girls went home crying and informed their respective parents. Subsequently, the father of the 6-year-old filed a complaint at the Perundurai All Women Police Station on Monday regarding the incident.

“Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under the Pocso Act and arrested the accused on Monday night,” police sources added.