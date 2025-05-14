Granite deal turns sour, complaint filed against DMK man

KRISHNAGIRI: An AIADMK functionary on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against former DMK town secretary SK Nawab and his wife B Farida Nawab, the chairperson of Krishnagiri municipality, for allegedly refusing to return Rs 1.3 crore paid in connection with a granite quarry deal. Nawab, however, denied the charges and filed a counter-complaint, accusing the AIADMK cadre of threatening his family.

In his complaint to the Krishnagiri SP, P Annadurai (57), AIADMK Nagarasampatti town secretary, said in 2019 he and others entered into a five-year lease agreement for a granite quarry reportedly owned by Nawab, and paid Rs 1.30 crore as advance.

The lease ended last year, but Nawab allegedly refused to return the amount, Annadurai claimed. The petition further alleged that on Sunday afternoon, Annadurai’s wife Arulvizhi and her sister visited Nawab’s residence to seek repayment.