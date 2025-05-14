Granite deal turns sour, complaint filed against DMK man

KRISHNAGIRI: An AIADMK functionary on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against former DMK town secretary SK Nawab and his wife B Farida Nawab, the chairperson of Krishnagiri municipality, for allegedly refusing to return Rs 1.3 crore paid in connection with a granite quarry deal. Nawab, however, denied the charges and filed a counter-complaint, accusing the AIADMK cadre of threatening his family.
In his complaint to the Krishnagiri SP, P Annadurai (57), AIADMK Nagarasampatti town secretary, said in 2019 he and others entered into a five-year lease agreement for a granite quarry reportedly owned by Nawab, and paid Rs 1.30 crore as advance.
The lease ended last year, but Nawab allegedly refused to return the amount, Annadurai claimed. The petition further alleged that on Sunday afternoon, Annadurai’s wife Arulvizhi and her sister visited Nawab’s residence to seek repayment.
“There, staff at Nawab’s residence verbally abused and issued death threats,” the complaint stated.
However, SK Nawab has denied leasing the quarry to Annadurai, claiming that he only obtained ownership of the quarry in 2023.
“From 2023, we began supplying materials to Annadurai, which was stopped in 2024. In fact, he owes me Rs 1.60 crore. I had taken loans to keep the business running, and now I am unable to repay them,” he said.
“My wife is not involved in the granite business. These accusations are politically motivated,” he added. He also claimed there are multiple cases pending against Annadurai and his family for allegedly transporting granite illegally.