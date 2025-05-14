Kancheepuram cops deny nod for Samsung union rally

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police on Tuesday denied permission to the CITU-backed Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) rally that was scheduled at 10 am on Wednesday, on the grounds of possible traffic congestion due to the rally.

SIWU had sought permission on May 8 to start a rally from the Kancheepuram Taluk office to the collector’s office, opposite which they had planned a protest against Samsung India’s disciplinary action against 25 of its workers and alleged unwillingness to engage in wage-revision talks directly with the union.

However, in its response, the Vishnu Kanchi police stated that the rally is to pass through an arterial road that leads to Uthiramerur, Vandavasi and Cheyyar on a day the Brahmotsavam procession from Varadaraja temple is also scheduled to pass through.

“There are chances of a large number of people gathering for the procession and resulting in traffic congestion. It is also possible that a large number of people will be part of the rally organised by CITU,” the police said in their response, rejecting the permission.

Union sources said that they will not go ahead with the rally as planned and are instead looking to plan a common strike on May 20. On Monday, union members who were on the first shift boycotted lunch at the Samsung India canteen, as a token of protest.