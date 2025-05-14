Kuruvai cultivation target set at 13,758 acres in Tiruchy; officials hope to exceed 2024 coverage of 16,000 acres

TIRUCHY: With farmers in the district commencing preparation for kuruvai paddy cultivation, enthused by the storage in the Mettur dam and the recent rains, the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department has also flung into action by stocking up on seeds of several short-term varieties for distribution.

While officials estimate that kuruvai cultivation will be taken up on 13,758 acres in the district this year, they express confidence of the actual acreage surpassing last year's coverage of 16,055 acres.

They attribute this to the recent episodes of rain and the current storage level of the Mettur reservoir, which is a key source of irrigation during the season. As per the IMD forecast, we expect early rains.

So, we are making arrangements to supply the required variety and volume of kuruvai paddy seeds to farmers, a senior official said.