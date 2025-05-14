Lack of amenities, poor infrastructure at Mangalam Falls disappoint tourists

TIRUCHY: The Mangalam Falls in Pachaimalai hills is drawing more visitors following the recent rain, but it lacks basic amenities. Located in the Thuraiyur forest range in Tiruchy, Mangalam Falls is renowned for its perennial flow.

Once monsoon begins, the waterfalls attract tourists from across the state, and due to recent rain, the falls received water for the last few days. D Prasad, a tourism enthusiast from Puthanampatti, said to access the falls, visitors must climb approximately 80 steps.

Though the forest department has installed handrails at the waterfall site to ensure people entering the water for bathing are safe, there are no safety railings along the steps. This poses a challenge, particularly for the elderly, women, and children.

In hill ranges such as Kolli Hills, Servarayan Hills, Kalvarayan Hills, and Jawadhu Hills, safety measures like handrails are in place. However, such infrastructure is still lacking at Mangalam Falls. He added that essential amenities such as drinking water, rest rooms, dressing rooms, and shelters are yet to be provided, and the forest department should ensure these facilities are made available to enhance visitor safety and comfort.

In response, forest officials stated that several upgrades are already underway. Safety railings have been installed at the waterfall, and sharp rocks at the base are being covered with concrete flooring to reduce injury risks. G Krithiga, district forest officer, told TNIE that development works are progressing steadily at the Mangalam Falls. "Within a month, facilities such as rest rooms, dressing rooms, and side handrails along the steps will be established at Mangalam Falls," the officer assured.