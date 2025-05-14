Madurai has 38,000 stray dogs, shows corporation census

MADURAI: There are over 38,000 stray dogs in Madurai city, according to the results of the dog census released by the Madurai City Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

Compared to the data revealed by the civic body to an RTI query filed by TNIE, the number is at least 15,000 less. According to the RTI reply, there were 47,573 stray dogs as per 2012 census and 53,826 dogs as per 2020 census.

Stray dog menace has been one of the major issues raised across the city. According to health department sources, on an average 1,200 to 1,500 dog bite cases are reported within the city limits. The city corporation carried out stray dog census in the city between 17 - 23 March 2025 to ascertain the exact numbers. A private firm was engaged to scientifically survey all 100 wards three times. The corporation released the results of the census on Tuesday.

As per the results, the number of stray dogs in all 100 Wards is 32,755 with a 95% confidence interval ranging from 27,162 to 38,348 dogs. While activists said the numbers are inaccurate, corporation officials attributed the dip in numbers to several factors. Dr P Indira, city health officer of Madurai city corporation said ,

"In the earlier census, the number of stray dogs were calculated based on a random basis which could have been inaccurate. However, at present the city corporation carried out the census in a scientific manner where every dog sighting was documented properly. It is accurate.

The private firm which conducted the study has conducted stray census in various other corporations in Tamil Nadu. Based on the survey reports the city corporation will devise plans to address the stray dog issues in the city."

Also, she said many dogs may have died during Covid pandemic as people remained indoors due to the lockdown and hence could not feed the animals.

Census result

Total number of stay dogs in the city: 38,348

Dog abundance: 7.26 dogs per km

Dog density: 54.17 dogs per km2

Overall sterilization/ Neuter coverage: 12%

Human:dog ratio: 58.36 (1.71 dips per 100 humans)



RTI data

Stray Dog population in Madurai city

2012: 47,573 dogs

2022: 53,826 dogs

Source: City Corporation