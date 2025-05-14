Magic formula? 272 students from four TN schools score 100 in Class 12 Chemistry

CHENNAI: Four schools - three in Villupuram and one in Cuddalore - accounting for a whopping 8.5% of the total 3,181 centums in the state in the Class 12 Chemistry exam of the state board has raised many an eyebrow.

A total of 272 students from these four schools secured centums in Chemistry, which is close to 50% of the roughly 600 students who wrote the exam in the schools. Interestingly, 167 of the roughly 450 students (37%) from the three schools in Villupuram who scored centum in Chemistry took the examination from the same centre, a government girls higher secondary school.

These 167 students include 65 from the same government school, 91 from a nearby private school and 11 from another private school. The 91 from the private school accounted for nearly two-thirds of the 148 students from the school who took the exam. Another 25 students from the school scored 99 marks. Similarly, besides 65 centums, 55 more from the government school also scored 99.

However, it is the private school in Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district that seems to have taken the cake for being a case of “too good to be true.”

As per a release by the school, 148 of its students took the Class 12 exams. Not only have all of them passed, a startling 105 scored centum in Chemistry, which is at least 70% of the total students.

Moreover, 82 scored centum in Mathematics, 62 in Biology and 61 in Physics. To put this in perspective, just this one school accounted for 2.7% of the 3,022 centums in Mathematics across the state, 7.5% of the 827 centums in Biology, and 5.4% of the 1,125 centums in Physics.