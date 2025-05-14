No complaints of sexual harassment against NE students, say Coimbatore cops

COIMBATORE: The city police stated that there have been no complaints of sexual harassment registered, either from students hailing from northeastern states or college authorities in Saibaba Colony or other areas.

In a release, they stated that following reports regarding sexual harassment targeting Northeastern students, enquiries were conducted.

Enquiry revealed that no complaints of eve teasing or sexual harassment had been filed by any student to the 'Police Akka', assigned for colleges and universities near Saibaba Colony.

Patrolling in the city has been organised to focus areas around educational institutions during peak hours, in the morning and evening, to prevent any untoward incidents, the release added.