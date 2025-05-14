NTPL staff intensify stir, commence hunger strike near Thoothukudi plant

THOOTHUKUDI: NTPL contract workers who are on an indefinite strike, began a hunger strike on Tuesday, demanding wage hike as per the recommendations of the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (DCLC) and the Madras High Court Order.

With no power generated in both the units (500 MW each) due to the strike, NTPL has so far suffered loss of Rs 100 crore, sources said.

Condemning the NTPL administration, over 1,300 contract workers began a strike on April 17. Since the NTPL did not agree to their demand despite holding several rounds of talks, the workers intensified the agitation on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE) State Vice President S Apadurai said 100 contractor workers will observe a hunger strike every day. Apadurai urged the NTPL administration to call the workers for talks with the protesters and resolve the issue.