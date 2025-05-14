Pondy CM orders completion of 464 stalled apartments in Lambart Saravanan Nagar within six months

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy has directed officials to resume and complete the construction of 464 stalled apartments in Lambart Saravanan Nagar for the poor within six months. The housing project for poverty alleviation, undertaken by the Puducherry Slum Clearance Board (PSCB), had been sanctioned for 896 units but was partially delayed.

In a high-level review meeting held on Monday, the chief minister instructed PSCB officials to expedite the construction process and ensure timely handover of the homes to eligible beneficiaries. Authorities confirmed that the remaining work commenced on Tuesday.

The housing initiative dates back to 2008 when the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation approved the construction of 1,136 dwelling units at Reddiarpalayam at an estimated cost of Rs 37.38 crore. The ministry agreed to release the central share of Rs 28 crore and the balance Rs 9.33 crore was to be mobilised by the Puducherry government.

The project was later revised to 896 units with a higher estimated cost of Rs 46 crore. Of these, 432 units were completed and allotted, while construction of the remaining 464 units was stalled.