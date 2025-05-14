Pondy CM orders completion of 464 stalled apartments in Lambart Saravanan Nagar within six months

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy has directed officials to resume and complete the construction of 464 stalled apartments in Lambart Saravanan Nagar for the poor within six months. The housing project for poverty alleviation, undertaken by the Puducherry Slum Clearance Board (PSCB), had been sanctioned for 896 units but was partially delayed.
In a high-level review meeting held on Monday, the chief minister instructed PSCB officials to expedite the construction process and ensure timely handover of the homes to eligible beneficiaries. Authorities confirmed that the remaining work commenced on Tuesday.
The housing initiative dates back to 2008 when the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation approved the construction of 1,136 dwelling units at Reddiarpalayam at an estimated cost of Rs 37.38 crore. The ministry agreed to release the central share of Rs 28 crore and the balance Rs 9.33 crore was to be mobilised by the Puducherry government.
The project was later revised to 896 units with a higher estimated cost of Rs 46 crore. Of these, 432 units were completed and allotted, while construction of the remaining 464 units was stalled.
In September 2016, then Lt Governor Kiran Bedi authorised the Town and Country Planning department to avail a Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) loan of Rs 14.38 crore to complete the project.
Following this, the department, after availing the HUDCO loan, submitted a proposal to release Rs 7.5 crore to the PSCB for executing the pending construction. However, the 464 dwelling units remained stalled, due to delay in commencement of work.
The chief minister also urged officials from the Smart City Project to fast-track the development of supporting infrastructure, including roads, sewerage, and drinking water supply in the area.
In a related development, Housing Minister PRN Thirumurugan, along with PSCB officials, submitted a proposal for the release of Rs 5 lakh subsidy to eligible beneficiaries under the Integrated Perunthalaivar Kamaraj and Prime Minister's House Building Schemes (PMAY). The chief minister approved the proposal and instructed officials to ensure swift disbursal of the subsidy.
Minister PRN Thirumurugan, MLA G Nehru, and senior officials from the PSCB and the Smart City Project were present.