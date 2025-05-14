Rain likely in Ghats on May 16, no respite for Chennai

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted heavy rain in Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris and a few interior districts till May 16, while other districts will continue to witness sizzling heat.

On Tuesday, seven stations in Madurai, Vellore, Erode, Karur, Palayamkottai and Tiruchy clocked temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius. Madurai airport station for the second consecutive day recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Met office said conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over some parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, some parts of south Bay of Bengal during next three-four days. The India Meteorological Department had announced that the monsoon onset is expected over Kerala on May 27.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, Sholayar in Coimbatore received the highest rainfall of 7 cm followed by Cinchona, 6 cm. While thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is likely to occur at a few places, a heavy rainfall warning is issued for Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore, Namakkal, Karur on May 15.

On May 16, the forecast says, Ranipet, Tiruvanamalai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai districts and Karaikal area will receive heavy showers. In Chennai, sky condition will be partly cloudy. The temperature will be around 38-39°C.