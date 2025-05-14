Reactivate medical financial assistance scheme: Puducherry CM tells health department

PUDUCHERRY: Reiterating the government’s commitment to public health, Chief Minister N Rangasamy has directed the health department to reactivate the medical financial assistance scheme for treatment of life threatening diseases under the Puducherry Medical Relief Society(PMRS), functioning under the chief minister.

At present, the government is implementing the PM-JAY under Ayushman Bharat Health insurance scheme, which is confined to poor and elderly persons. With the Universal Health Insurance scheme planned by the government covering all the people of the union territory yet to materialise, the CM has instructed for the revival of PMRS.

A high-level review meeting on the progress of the Puducherry Government’s health department was held on Tuesday at the Legislative Assembly under the chairmanship of the chief minister. The meeting focused on evaluating existing schemes and identifying areas needing urgent attention.

CM Rangasamy directed officials to immediately fill all vacant posts in the department to improve efficiency and service delivery.