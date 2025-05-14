Surprise raid held in Gudalur to prevent poaching

COIMBATORE: A team of 30 Anti-Poaching Watchers (APW) attached to Gudalur and O-Valley forest ranges had conducted a surprise raid to inspect illegal snares, which are being used to kill wild animals, on Monday.

The team, with the help of two sniffer dogs, were engaged to trace the illegal snares at patta lands and forests at Vedan Vayal, Thatta Kolli and Yanaisetha Kollli areas in Gudalur forest range.

"We have divided 30 members into four teams and started a mass drive at Gudalur forest range. It will be expanded to other ranges in Gudalur forest division. The aim of the raid is to prevent poachers engaged in killing the animal using snares.

After hours of search, we did not find any snares in patta land and forest areas," an official said. The official added that they have also directed nearby residents to inform them, if they come across any snares, and avoid killing animals using snares.