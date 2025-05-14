Tamil Nadu fourth in Class 12 CBSE results, first in Class 10

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu students posted an impressive performance in the CBSE board examinations this year, recording a pass rate of 99.86% in Class 10, a slight increase from last year’s 99.84%, and 98.48% in Class 12, marginally lower than the previous year’s 98.74%. At the national level, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.66% for Class 10 and 88.39% for Class 12.

The Chennai region, which includes parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, registered a Class 10 pass percentage of 98.71%, down from 99.30% last year, and 97.39% in Class 12, compared to 98.47% last year.

In Class 12 results, the Chennai region ranked third in the country, behind Vijayawada (99.60%) and Trivandrum (99.32%). In Class 10, Chennai region ranked fourth, behind Trivandrum (99.79%), Vijayawada (99.79%) and Bengaluru (98.90%).

Tamil Nadu was the top-performing state in Class 10, sharing the highest pass percentage of 99.86% with Kerala. In Class 12, the state ranked fourth, behind Telangana (99.73%), Andhra Pradesh (99.51%) and Kerala (99.32%).