Tamil Nadu fourth in Class 12 CBSE results, first in Class 10

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu students posted an impressive performance in the CBSE board examinations this year, recording a pass rate of 99.86% in Class 10, a slight increase from last year’s 99.84%, and 98.48% in Class 12, marginally lower than the previous year’s 98.74%. At the national level, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.66% for Class 10 and 88.39% for Class 12.
The Chennai region, which includes parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, registered a Class 10 pass percentage of 98.71%, down from 99.30% last year, and 97.39% in Class 12, compared to 98.47% last year.
In Class 12 results, the Chennai region ranked third in the country, behind Vijayawada (99.60%) and Trivandrum (99.32%). In Class 10, Chennai region ranked fourth, behind Trivandrum (99.79%), Vijayawada (99.79%) and Bengaluru (98.90%).
Tamil Nadu was the top-performing state in Class 10, sharing the highest pass percentage of 99.86% with Kerala. In Class 12, the state ranked fourth, behind Telangana (99.73%), Andhra Pradesh (99.51%) and Kerala (99.32%).
A total of 80,218 students from Tamil Nadu appeared for the Class 12 examinations, including 42,904 boys and 37,314 girls. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 98.99% compared to 98.03% for boys. However, the gender gap in pass percentage was only 0.93%, significantly lower than the national gender gap of 5.94%.
In Class 10, 1,03,259 students from Tamil Nadu took the exams, comprising 56,008 boys and 47,251 girls. Girls once again outshone boys, securing a pass percentage of 99.9%, slightly ahead of the 99.83% recorded by boys. Nationally, girls performed better by a margin of 2.37%.
This year, 16.92 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams held from February 15 to April 4, while 23.71 lakh students sat for Class 10 exams conducted between February 15 and March 18 across the country.