Teen dies while descending TN's Velliangiri hills, fifth death this year

COIMBATORE: A 15-year-old boy from Dindigul collapsed while climbing down the Velliangiri Hills and was declared dead in front of his father at the foothills on Tuesday morning.

Forest sources said the deceased, M Vishwa, along with his father Murugan and five relatives started climbing up the seven hills around 4 pm on Chithirai Pournami on Monday evening, sources added.

They said that after worship while descending the third hill, Vishwa fainted around 3.30 am. He was declared dead by doctors posted for duty at the foothills on Tuesday. The forest department staff informed Alandurai Police Station, who took his body to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

“While climbing up the seven hills, which is close to 7 km, and worshipping at the temple, Vishwa had vomited. Though he was feeling better when they started to climb down, he vomited again at the sixth and fifth hills,” an Alandurai police officer said.

“The exact cause of the death can be confirmed only after receiving the postmortem report,” the officer added. A total of five devotees have died due to different health issues while climbing the Velliangiri Hills since February 1, 2025.