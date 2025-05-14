TN Class 10, 11 results to be released three days ahead of schedule on May 16

CHENNAI: In a surprise move, the School Education Department has advanced the release date of Class 10 and 11 examination results to Friday, May 16 — three days earlier than the previously announced date of May 19.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will declare the results at the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Educational Complex. According to officials, the Class 10 results will be released at 9 a.m., followed by the Class 11 results at 2 p.m.

Students can access their results by visiting [https://results.digilocker.gov.in](https://results.digilocker.gov.in) or [www.tnresults.nic.in](http://www.tnresults.nic.in), using their registration number and date of birth. Alternatively, the results will also be available at the respective schools.

“In addition, results will be sent via SMS to the mobile numbers provided by school students in their application forms and to the phone numbers given by private candidates during online registration,” said an official from the department.

This year, 9.13 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 public examination, while 8.23 lakh students took the Class 11 exams.