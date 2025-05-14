TN CM Stalin dedicates new houses to mahouts at Theppakkadu

NILGIRIS: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday handed over keys to newly built houses for mahouts and kavadis (assistants) at the Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), recognising their service in caring for captive elephants. A total of 44 houses, built at a cost of `5.06 crore, were inaugurated during his visit. It has been named Mahout village.

Members of the tribal community welcomed the chief minister with traditional music and dance performances. Stalin, who is on a five-day tour of the Nilgiris district, also planted a sapling and interacted with Bomman and Belli, the tribal couple featured in the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. He later fed sugarcane and fruits to captive elephants, including Bama and Kamatchi, and posed for photographs alongside them.