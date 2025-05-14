TN forest department gears up to construct road to Solaganai tribal village

ERODE: The forest department is gearing up to construct a new road at a cost of 13 crore to Solaganai tribal village in Bargur hills of Erode district, fulfilling the long-standing demand of hundreds of tribal families. Furthermore, people from Sundapur, Tholli and Thalakkarai hill villages are also going to get tar roads for the first time.
Sources said over hundred tribal families live in Solaganai tribal village, which comes under Anthiyur taluk of Erode district. Periya Solaganai, Chinna Solaganai and Nadu Solaganai hamlets are collectively known as Solaganai.
The school-going children and villagers have been struggling due to lack of proper roads and government transport facilities. The forest department is constructing the tar road from Durusanampalayam to Solaganai, for about 9.6 km.
The forest department's engineering division had built a road over 20 years ago to the village. However, the road got damaged within a few years and could not withstand the rain.
Speaking to TNIE, DFO of Erode Forest Division KV Appala Naidu said, "Construction of the road is set to begin within two weeks. The tender process has been completed and we will be issuing work orders in a few days.”
“Culverts at 39 locations and retaining walls for 1,100 meters along the 9.6 km road will be constructed wherever necessary. The lack of these structures led to damage during rains in the past," he added.
"A total of Rs 10.5 crore was allocated in the first phase and we are going to send a proposal for another Rs 2.5 crore soon. The district collector and people's representatives also took initiative to make this happen," the DFO said.
Anthiyur MLA AG Venkatachalam said, "The construction of this road will fulfil the long-standing demand of over hundred tribal families of Solaganai. I personally met the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in this regard and submitted a petition."
"I also requested the chief minister to take appropriate steps to convert forest roads leading to Sundapur, Tholli and Thalakkarai hill villages into panchayat roads, which has been done. The villagers will get a tar road for the first time. District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara also took strenuous efforts to fulfill the hill people’s demands. We are also making efforts to provide bus facilities to these villages after the construction of roads," the MLA added.