TN forest department gears up to construct road to Solaganai tribal village

ERODE: The forest department is gearing up to construct a new road at a cost of 13 crore to Solaganai tribal village in Bargur hills of Erode district, fulfilling the long-standing demand of hundreds of tribal families. Furthermore, people from Sundapur, Tholli and Thalakkarai hill villages are also going to get tar roads for the first time.

Sources said over hundred tribal families live in Solaganai tribal village, which comes under Anthiyur taluk of Erode district. Periya Solaganai, Chinna Solaganai and Nadu Solaganai hamlets are collectively known as Solaganai.

The school-going children and villagers have been struggling due to lack of proper roads and government transport facilities. The forest department is constructing the tar road from Durusanampalayam to Solaganai, for about 9.6 km.

The forest department's engineering division had built a road over 20 years ago to the village. However, the road got damaged within a few years and could not withstand the rain.

Speaking to TNIE, DFO of Erode Forest Division KV Appala Naidu said, "Construction of the road is set to begin within two weeks. The tender process has been completed and we will be issuing work orders in a few days.”