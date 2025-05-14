TN leads nation in schemes for women: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The state government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin has been leading the nation in implementing schemes for women’s welfare and empowerment during the past four years, said an official release here.
The release outlined a long list of measures for the welfare of women. The Tamil Nadu State Women’s Policy 2024 aims at eliminating gender disparities, promoting economic empowerment of women, and ensuring dignity and gender equality.
The free bus ride scheme for women has been very useful for women. So far, 682.02 crore free rides have been availed of by women, including persons with disabilities, and they were able to save Rs 888 per month due to this scheme.
A whopping 1.15 crore women are receiving Rs 1,000 per month through the Kalaignar Women’s Entitlement Allowance Scheme. The government is taking steps to extend this benefit to all eligible women who have not yet received it.
The other schemes include Pudhumai Penn Scheme to help Class 6 to 12 girls studying in government and government-aided schools to pursue higher education, hostels for working women, enhanced loan limit for women in self-help groups, 40% reservation for women in government jobs, increase in maternity leave, scheme for providing opportunities to make women as entrepreneurs, and appointment of woman Oothuvaars in temples, among others.