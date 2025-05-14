TN leads nation in schemes for women: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The state government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin has been leading the nation in implementing schemes for women’s welfare and empowerment during the past four years, said an official release here.

The release outlined a long list of measures for the welfare of women. The Tamil Nadu State Women’s Policy 2024 aims at eliminating gender disparities, promoting economic empowerment of women, and ensuring dignity and gender equality.

The free bus ride scheme for women has been very useful for women. So far, 682.02 crore free rides have been availed of by women, including persons with disabilities, and they were able to save Rs 888 per month due to this scheme.